White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears speaks with students at White Rock Elementary about graffiti strewn across their school’s walls overnight Tuesday. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)

5 to start your day

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

1. IHIT confirms identity of Chilliwack’s second homicide of the year

Victim was 25-year-old Zach Cross who RCMP say was known to police. See more >

2. Chilliwack mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender

James William Conway has been in Chilliwack at an undisclosed location for almost a year, until neighbours spotted the 43-year-old wearing an electronic ankle monitor in their Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood. See more >

3. ‘Extreme’ graffiti of f-bombs and penis doodles mars elementary school

White Rock RCMP are investigating vandalism that left a school with expletives and male genitalia painted on its walls. See more >

4. Jaspal Atwal to be tried in June 2019 on charge of uttering threat

A former MP whose attendance at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reception in India in February sparked an international brouhaha was arraigned Thursday on an unrelated charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. See more >

5. 124 people died of drug overdoses in April: coroner

A total of 511 people have died from overdoses in B.C. between January and April, with nearly 50 per cent of the deaths ocurring in Vancouver and Surrey. See more >

Sea lion shot in face one year ago to live at Vancouver Aquarium

Homeless camp will persist, despite modular housing

Alliance says 55 units will not end homelessness in Maple Ridge

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

Upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows

Weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre.

Homes sales slow around the region

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows most affordable

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

