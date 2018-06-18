5 to start your day

B.C. is feeling the heat, NHL prospect expected to make a full recovery and more

1. B.C. turns up the heat

It’s the first heat wave of the season, where Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and warm air for the next several days as a strong ridge of high pressure envelopes British Columbia. See more >

2. People First Surrey to hold rapid transit ‘discussion panel’

The party is pro SkyTrain and opposes LRT, according to the platform laid out on its website. See more >

A rendering of Surrey’s planned LRT line. (City of Surrey photo)

3. Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 28-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Burnaby late Saturday afternoon. See more >

A man was sent to hospital after his motorcycle collided with a Mini Cooper in Burnaby Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

4. B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

According to the Penguin’s blog, assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Jordy Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery. See more >

The Penguins have been in direct contact with prospect forward Jordy Bellerive since he was injured in an incident last night. Assistant GM Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery. Details: https://t.co/WFnUfQRxVF pic.twitter.com/JF0T47e4Md — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 17, 2018

5. All lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

Reports say that an air ambulance was on scene but RCMP have yet to return a request for comment. See more >

Here’s what traffic looks like on the #SeaToSky #BCHwy99 just north of the crash. That’s the lineup trying to head south towards Lions Bay. STORY: https://t.co/6GxUNQVebS@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/dNaRBkhtSG — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 17, 2018

