5 to start your day

1. B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization Oct. 17

At least some retail marijuana stores will be ready to open in B.C. on Oct. 17, when recreational sales become legal under federal law, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says. See more >

2. Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore’s lawyer told the three-judge panel at the BC Court of Appeal that she had not known why her daughter was being taken across the border in 2004, and so shouldn’t have been convicted. See more >

Crown saying that though Emily Blackmore's lawyer says that being in the car with her daughter is not a crime, parents have diff role under Criminal Code.

"Parents can’t stand by in the same way a stranger can" if a crime is being committed against their child. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/f5ArVYv5Zr — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 20, 2018

3. Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

A person was hit at West Railway and Gladys Avenue late Tuesday night. See more >

Train vs ped one code 4 intersection will be closed for hrs pic.twitter.com/wCP4j7Dbzo — Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) June 20, 2018

4. Chilliwack city councillor’s expenses the subject of FOI request by mayor

Councillor Sam Waddington’s expenses were $10,000 higher than any other member of Chilliwack council for 2017. See more >

5. Surrey football streaker hires personal injury lawyer

The man, in his 20s, was knocked down after running out onto the field in his bare feet during the second quarter during last Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Allouettes. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.