5 to start your day

1. B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization Oct. 17

At least some retail marijuana stores will be ready to open in B.C. on Oct. 17, when recreational sales become legal under federal law, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says. See more >

2. Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore’s lawyer told the three-judge panel at the BC Court of Appeal that she had not known why her daughter was being taken across the border in 2004, and so shouldn’t have been convicted. See more >

3. Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

A person was hit at West Railway and Gladys Avenue late Tuesday night. See more >

4. Chilliwack city councillor’s expenses the subject of FOI request by mayor

Councillor Sam Waddington’s expenses were $10,000 higher than any other member of Chilliwack council for 2017. See more >

5. Surrey football streaker hires personal injury lawyer

The man, in his 20s, was knocked down after running out onto the field in his bare feet during the second quarter during last Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Allouettes. See more >

Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Spreading their Wings

Daniel naps each afternoon on a bean bag chair in a quiet,… Continue reading

‘The Michigan’ scorer joins Flames coaching staff

Mike Legg will be an assistant to Bayne Ryshak.

Looking Back: Our hard-fought for hospital

“Maple Ridge Hospital Association” committee created in 1947.

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

