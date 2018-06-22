5 to start your day

CRA scam goes from bad to worse in Vancouver, body of Delta man found in Squamish lake and more

1. Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police have issued a warning after fraudsters posed as police officers and tried to arrest a woman in yet another Canada Revenue Agency scam. See more >

2. Missing Delta man’s body found in Alice Lake

According to RCMP, a 20-year-old Delta man was swimming with friends when he went into distress close to the shore, on the southwest side of Alice Lake. See more >

3. Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Mathew Pernosky, of Abbotsford, faces 10 to 25 years behind bars in the murder of his sibling. See more >

4. B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy. See more >

5. Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

As of June 1, B.C. residents have been charged a levy of 0.82 cents per day, plus five per cent GST. See more >

Letter: Maple Ridge council afraid of naysayers?

Thank you, Salvation Army, for all you do

Hammond kids Show Racism the Red Card

Winning video gets students free trip to Whitecaps game

Man, woman arrested near Merkley Park in Maple Ridge

Both held in custody for court appearances, police said.

Chris Gill to coach Vancouver NLL team

Hall of fame Burrard hired by Canucks Sports and Entertainment

Dalton seeking Conservative nomination in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Former MLA looks to make jump to federal politics

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Privacy questions linger in Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck

Two years after Canadian and U.S. security agencies signed an updated agreement officials consider privacy risk

Manitoba MP was allegedly abusive at Red Cross shelter

Canadian Red Cross has filed a complaint that Liberal backbencher MaryAnn Mihychuk ignored protocol

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

