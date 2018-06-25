5 to start your day

1. Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family
Joyce Lachance, whose niece Marnie Frey was one of six victims whom Pickton was convicted of killing, says she received a phone call from Correctional Services Canada on Thursday saying Pickton had been transferred. See more >
2. Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation
The crosswalk was splattered with what looked like “intentional” white paint. See more >
Pride crosswalk defaced in #Surreybc already! 👎 People suck #surreypride pic.twitter.com/wf1oUTZFUJ
— Ginger Gervais (@MumOfThreeBC) June 24, 2018
3. Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two
Paul Bennett was killed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon. See more >
4. Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep
The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dana Adam Halifax, 40, after a man was caught on camera swiping a package from a home in the 5000 block of Lackner Crescent on April 20. See more >
5. Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.
Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday. See more >