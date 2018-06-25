Robert William Pickton, 52, shown here in an undated picture taken from TV. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/BCTV-Vancouver)

5 to start your day

Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec, Surrey’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized and more

1. Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Joyce Lachance, whose niece Marnie Frey was one of six victims whom Pickton was convicted of killing, says she received a phone call from Correctional Services Canada on Thursday saying Pickton had been transferred. See more >

2. Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

The crosswalk was splattered with what looked like “intentional” white paint. See more >

3. Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was killed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon. See more >

4. Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dana Adam Halifax, 40, after a man was caught on camera swiping a package from a home in the 5000 block of Lackner Crescent on April 20. See more >

5. Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday. See more >

Just Posted

Looking back on first year as top cop

Hyland puts more focus on kids and communication

Pedestrian hit at busy Maple Ridge corner, Sunday

But person conscious when emergency crews responded

City of Pitt Meadows seeks public input on transporation

Open house to be held June 25

Maple Ridge council to consider three ALR exclusions

Pelton, Davison and Poszar farms all proposed for development

Widows support group celebrates 25 years in Maple Ridge

The group was formed in 1993 as a support for women widowed or divorced

Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

‘I think it’s very disappointing someone would do this. It’s horrible,’ said Surrey resident who took photo of the damage

Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges

