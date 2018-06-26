5 to start your day

Surrey’s peacocks to be relocated, B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR and more

One of the peacocks causing a fuss in a Surrey neighbourhood. (Amy Reid/Surrey Now-Leader)

1. Surrey approves plan to relocate 100 Sullivan Heights peacocks

Surrey City Council has approved a plan to relocate an estimated 100 peacocks that have been ruffling feathers in Sullivan Heights. See more >

2. B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

A 40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested and 23 kilograms of marijuana seized the Vancouver International Airport thanks to a police dog’s keen nose late last week. See more >

Hooper, picture with his loot, intercepted 50lbs of marijuana at Vancouver International Airport on June 22. (Richmond RCMP photo)

3. Euthanized horse was rider-less when hit by a car in Maple Ridge: RCMP

“The rider-less horse had escaped its holding area and jumped out from a driveway into oncoming traffic,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis said. See more >

A person injured when a horse was hit by a car was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was conscious and speaking with emergency responders. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

4. Fundraiser started for Chilliwack councillor’s breakfast meetings

The tongue-in-cheek page illustrated with a plate of Eggs Benedict raised $290 over the weekend. See more >

A Gofundme page was set up to support Coun. Sam Waddington after his breakfast meeting expenses were questioned at city hall.

5. B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. See more >

