5 to start your day

Surrey questions future of RCMP, man presumed drowned in Fraser River and more

Photos of Surrey RCMP cars on scene near 67th Avenue and 183A Street on Saturday evening. (Contributed)

1. Surrey’s political hopefuls agree – change in RCMP policing model is needed

In the wake of another rash of shootings in Surrey – three in four days – several political hopefuls are weighing the effectiveness and suitability of RCMP for a city as large as Surrey. See more >

2. No injuries after train derails in New Westminster

New Westminster police say that no one was hurt and there is no ongoing hazmat situation. See more >

Front Street is closed to traffic in both directions due to a train derailment in #NewWest. Crews are on the scene. There are no injuries and no ongoing hazmat situation. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Xiu9UFIS27 — New West Police (@NewWestPD) June 27, 2018

3. Surrey RCMP say man shot, woman assaulted in ‘targeted’ Cloverdale incident

This is the third reported shooting in Cloverdale since Saturday, bringing the city’s shots-fired tally to 25 for 2018. See more >

4. Man presumed drowned after witnesses in Lytton and Boston Bar saw body floating down Fraser

Boston Bar RCMP scanned the Fraser River until dark on June 18, but did not locate what a witness described as ‘a body, in an orange life preserver’. See more >

5. Inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

On Friday, Michael Lund was arrested in downtown Vancouver after police pulled him over for not wearing a helmet. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

