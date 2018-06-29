Mayors’ Council Chair Derek Corrigan defends a gas tax hike after a joint Mayors’ Council and Translink board meeting Thursday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

1. Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling near Hope

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said Friday that the plane, a Cessna 182, took off from Calgary Springs at about 9 a.m. PST Thursday. See more >

2. Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission

An online petition has been created asking Correctional Service Canada (CSC) not to transfer convicted murderer Walter Ramsay to Mission. See more >

3. Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Mayors’ Council and TransLink executives voted Thursday to raise the gas tax and fund the $7.3 billion Phase 2 investment plan that would bring light rail to Surrey and extend the Millenium SkyTrain along the Broadway corridor. See more >

4. ‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

A 30-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after two Transit Police officers were injured while confronting him at Stadium SkyTrain station. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents about drugs and gangs

Surrey RCMP and the Surrey School District issued a list of warning signs to Surrey parents that might indicate if their child is “heading down the wrong path.” See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Just Posted

COLUMN: Our national shame is invisible to us

Legacy of residential schools lingers on Canada Day

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Update: Fire call at Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

Fire inside wall has been extinguished, police and firefighters investigating

MP donates his business to charity

Dan Ruimy gives Bean Around Books to non-profit that works with youth

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up by 1.5 cents in spring 2019

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Most Read