5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

1. Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling near Hope

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said Friday that the plane, a Cessna 182, took off from Calgary Springs at about 9 a.m. PST Thursday. See more >

Search underway for 2 people after plane went missing. Cessna 182 airplane left Calgary around 9 a.m. PT Thursday, @VicJRCC_CCCOS says. Plane was flying a route to Kelowna to Hope to Boundary Bay with a planned landing in Nanaimo. Search focussed on Hope-Merritt. @BlackPressMedia — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) June 29, 2018

2. Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission

An online petition has been created asking Correctional Service Canada (CSC) not to transfer convicted murderer Walter Ramsay to Mission. See more >

3. Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Mayors’ Council and TransLink executives voted Thursday to raise the gas tax and fund the $7.3 billion Phase 2 investment plan that would bring light rail to Surrey and extend the Millenium SkyTrain along the Broadway corridor. See more >

“It came as a surprise… it was not our first choice,” Derek Corrigan says to questions about the last-minute nature of the province’s proposal to allow a gas tax hike. Public did not have a chance to voice opinions before @mayors_council + @TransLink voted. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 28, 2018

4. ‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

A 30-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after two Transit Police officers were injured while confronting him at Stadium SkyTrain station. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents about drugs and gangs

Surrey RCMP and the Surrey School District issued a list of warning signs to Surrey parents that might indicate if their child is “heading down the wrong path.” See more >

