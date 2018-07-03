5 to start your day

Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley, Woman in wheelchair waits more than 3 hours for taxi and more

1. Woman in wheelchair forced to wait more than 3 hours for taxi

Nearing the end of a rainy Canada Day, a Coquitlam woman and her sister – both bound to wheelchairs – were forced to wait more than three hours for a pre-booked taxi to show up. See more >

2. WATCH: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

A combination of smiles, laughter and even some tears were shared during the crowning of Miss BC Monday evening. See more >

3. Woman injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Some reports indicated the collision, which may have involved a power pole, occurred late Sunday or early Monday, near Hopcott Premium Meats. See more >

4. Surrey man stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside dies

Abeal Negussie Abera was involved in an “altercation” in the south lane of West Hastings Street near Abbott Street shortly before noon. See more >

5. WATCH: Kitten yoga the ‘cat’s meow’ in Langley

“Think of it as being curious as to how your body can move and respond to the different poses,” said yoga instructor Ann Marie Walsh. See more >

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Just Posted

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investigated

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

Two women plucked from Alouette Lake

Crisis was averted when struggling swimmers were pulled out of the water in Golden Ears park Monday.

Riverside study shows need for a new Iron Horse in Maple Ridge

Youth being exploited and disconnected by lack of safe house

On Community: Connecting families affected by autism

As a community, we can do better.

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade Tuesday morning

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

