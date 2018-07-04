5 to start your day

Mission man charged in animal cruelty case, three hikers missing and more

Investigators were on the scene in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon after an elderly man died when he fell off the back of a truck that had participated in the Canada Day parade. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

1. Forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Dillon Mazzei’s post – which included laughing emoticons, slurs and a wish that more people had been injured – was widely shared and condemned Monday. See more >

2. North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to a shooting on Canada Day in Pitt Meadows. See more >

3. BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties. See more >

4. Crown approves animal cruelty charges against Mission’s ‘Reptile Guy’

The investigation began after a video emerged showing Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication. See more >

5. Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls

Corp. Sascha Banks says in a statement that teams from several agencies have been searching for the trio but have not yet spotted the hikers in the pool system. See more >

