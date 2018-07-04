Investigators were on the scene in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon after an elderly man died when he fell off the back of a truck that had participated in the Canada Day parade. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

5 to start your day

Mission man charged in animal cruelty case, three hikers missing and more

1. Forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Dillon Mazzei’s post – which included laughing emoticons, slurs and a wish that more people had been injured – was widely shared and condemned Monday. See more >

2. North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to a shooting on Canada Day in Pitt Meadows. See more >

3. BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties. See more >

4. Crown approves animal cruelty charges against Mission’s ‘Reptile Guy’

The investigation began after a video emerged showing Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication. See more >

5. Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls

Corp. Sascha Banks says in a statement that teams from several agencies have been searching for the trio but have not yet spotted the hikers in the pool system. See more >

Letter: Time we took this issue to the trash, for good

Reader tired, wants Maple Ridge to have single garbage collection

New location for Maple Ridge’s Community Services

The restorative justice program has changed significantly in the past two years.

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave

Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls

Crews respond to report of hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area near Squamish

Heat wave blamed for at least six deaths this week in Canada

Six dead in Montreal as much of Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

US World Cup ratings down 42 per cent without American team

While the immigration debate occupies politicians, the World Cup shows how much people from other countries help make up the fabric of New York.

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

