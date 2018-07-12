5 to start your day

Erik Brown, pictured on the left, seen with other rescuers. Facebook image

1. ‘No surprise’ Langley rescue diver stepped in to help, says brother

“He’ll give you the shirt off his back. I know that sounds cliché, but he is the person that will help you before he helps himself,” Brown Kirk said. See more >

2. Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries

Some of the felines have been killed and mostly eaten, their bodies left behind in grisly circumstances, while others have survived and made it to the local animal hospital in fragile health. See more >

3. 70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

A resident contacted Peace Arch News Tuesday morning and said bags of Gyproc, insulation and sub flooring were dumped on the side of Brearley Avenue. See more >

4. Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Two skimmers were found in vending machines at the Vancouver International Airport Station and another was found in a machine at the Vancouver City Centre Station. See more >

5. Two Sardis homes destroyed, others damaged, in massive fire

Rachel Perigny said her 12-year-old daughter and a friend (over for a sleepover) heard the neighbour’s pounding, saw the orange flames, grabbed the hamster and got outside. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

