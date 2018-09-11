5 to start your day

1. Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl
A 28-year-old Syrian refugee has been charged with murder after the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was found in a park last summer. See more >
2. Baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby that stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon. See more >
3. Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel
Firefighters battled a large woodpile fire overnight at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel, a wood recycling and by-products company. See more >
4. What’s grandma doing on the ice at a Giants game in Langley?
“Just ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to do it. I always thought it would be fun.” See more >
5. Mounties seek tips on missing 21-year-old Chilliwack woman
Kahlilah Angeline Ketlo of Chilliwack hasn’t been heard from since Aug. 22. See more >