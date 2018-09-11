5 to start your day

Man charged in killing of 13-year-old girl, baby revived at U.S. border and more

1. Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

A 28-year-old Syrian refugee has been charged with murder after the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was found in a park last summer. See more >

2. Baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby that stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon. See more >

3. Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Firefighters battled a large woodpile fire overnight at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel, a wood recycling and by-products company. See more >

4. What’s grandma doing on the ice at a Giants game in Langley?

“Just ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to do it. I always thought it would be fun.” See more >

5. Mounties seek tips on missing 21-year-old Chilliwack woman

Kahlilah Angeline Ketlo of Chilliwack hasn’t been heard from since Aug. 22. See more >

