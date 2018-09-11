5 to start your day

Marrisa Shen. (Police handout)

1. Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

A 28-year-old Syrian refugee has been charged with murder after the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was found in a park last summer. See more >

2. Baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby that stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon. See more >

3. Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Firefighters battled a large woodpile fire overnight at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel, a wood recycling and by-products company. See more >

4. What’s grandma doing on the ice at a Giants game in Langley?

“Just ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to do it. I always thought it would be fun.” See more >

5. Mounties seek tips on missing 21-year-old Chilliwack woman

Kahlilah Angeline Ketlo of Chilliwack hasn’t been heard from since Aug. 22. See more >

VIDEO: Proposal at the White Rock pier

Maple Ridge gets grant for energy efficient Albion centre

Trying for building that uses no energy

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Letter: Bill C 71 will do nothing to fight gangs, curb gun violence

‘Firearms are strictly enforced in Canada.’

Looking Back: Asking the right question

One of the most prominent aspects of our Maple Ridge Museum services… Continue reading

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson’s party says it will focus on supporting its other candidates

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

