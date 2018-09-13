5 to start your day

Police probe stabbing in Surrey, TransLink ordered to reconsider anti-abortion ads and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night. See more >

2. TransLink must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

The ads in question originated in 2015, created by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, depicting a fetus at seven weeks, again at 16 weeks, and then a red circle with the word “gone.” Text beside the graphics read, “Abortion Kills Children.” See more >

3. Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof is recovering from his sixth round of chemotherapy and expected to undergo surgery to amputate part of his leg as part of a complicated procedure early next month. See more >

4. Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend.

5. This Delta cat keeps stealing strangers’ laundry, by the pile

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in the Kennedy area of North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat. See more >

Just Posted

Measles scare sends students and staff home

Maple Ridge secondary had 37 students, five staff absent

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

Help provided to restore rearing ponds

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days

U.S. and Canadian researchers last saw J50 on Friday, Sept. 7, and have since spotted her JPod

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

First-ever mental health first aid course offered in Lower Mainland

New, free program hosted by the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre

