5 to start your day

Family of Abbotsford stabbing victim reflects on decision, measles made its way to Skookum and more

1. Family of Abbotsford school stabbing victim speaks on Review Board decision

The decision to hold off a man’s second-degree murder and aggravated assault trial for at least four more months “isn’t surprising” but leaves the family of one of the victims “on a bit of a hamster wheel,” a family representative says. See more >

2. First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

Ibrahim Ali was arrested last Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the Marrisa Shen homicide case. See more >

3. Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

J50, the ailing killer whale that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by one – but not all – research groups involved in rescuing the orca. See more >

#J50 Update 1 of 2: The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting aerial search & teams are searching by boat in likely locations in U.S. & Canadian waters. We have not given up. Hotline for stranding reports is 1-866-767-6114. See all updates at https://t.co/rEsVWxON92. — NOAAFish_WCRO (@NOAAFish_WCRO) September 14, 2018

4. Measles warning issued for Skookum music festival, restaurant, other locations

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who went to the Skookum Festival, visited Noodlebox Mount Pleasant or the Outdoor Community Block Party or used public transit in Vancouver at specific times that they may have been exposed to measles. See more >

5. Pitt Meadows gets unanimous backing to boot convicted politicians out of local office

Pitt Meadows put the resolution forward in the wake former councillor David Murray being convicted of sexual assault for molesting a 14-year-old girl in 1992. See more >