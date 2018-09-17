5 to start your day

Tenants push back against rent hike, woman gets stuck in a Abbotsford garbage truck and more

1. Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

“Instead of standing up for renters, it looks like the government is going to let the highest rent increase in 15 years happen.” See more >

2. Abbotsford fire crews rescue woman from back of garbage truck

The woman had reportedly been sleeping in a dumpster near a Chilliwack business and had been dumped into the truck on its regular route. See more >

3. Maple Ridge daycare closed after flood waters pour inside

Friday afternoon’s flash flood not only wiped out Anita Place Tent City, it has closed the doors of the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre on Dewdney Trunk Road for several weeks. See more >

4. White Rock water main bursts and sends glass, rocks flying

The burst sent rocks flying towards the main entrance of the building, completely shattering one window and doing extensive damage to both glass doors. See more >

A ruptured water main sent glass and rocks flying in White Rock Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

5. Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says in a statement that its Pacific division was notified Friday afternoon that a small, private plane was overdue on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C. See more >

