(Vancouver Tenants Union)

5 to start your day

Tenants push back against rent hike, woman gets stuck in a Abbotsford garbage truck and more

1. Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

“Instead of standing up for renters, it looks like the government is going to let the highest rent increase in 15 years happen.” See more >

2. Abbotsford fire crews rescue woman from back of garbage truck

The woman had reportedly been sleeping in a dumpster near a Chilliwack business and had been dumped into the truck on its regular route. See more >

3. Maple Ridge daycare closed after flood waters pour inside

Friday afternoon’s flash flood not only wiped out Anita Place Tent City, it has closed the doors of the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre on Dewdney Trunk Road for several weeks. See more >

4. White Rock water main bursts and sends glass, rocks flying

The burst sent rocks flying towards the main entrance of the building, completely shattering one window and doing extensive damage to both glass doors. See more >

A ruptured water main sent glass and rocks flying in White Rock Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

5. Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says in a statement that its Pacific division was notified Friday afternoon that a small, private plane was overdue on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C. See more >

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence looms

Record flooding is expected on North Carolina’s Cape Fear River in the coming week, and signs of the coming flood are already apparent.

Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

