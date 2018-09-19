5 to start your day

1. Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence
‘Baby Mac’ was only 16 months old when he died in a Vancouver daycare. See more >
2. Vehicle explodes in Pitt Meadows
A man was taken to hospital with burns to his face, hands and feet after a vehicle fire in Pitt Meadows late Tuesday. See more >
3. Surrey wants to slow down Crescent Beach trains
A 15-year-old boy was killed on the tracks earlier this summer. See more >
4. Suspected spill kills hundreds of crayfish, coho in Langley river
A truck already spilled into one of the river’s tributaries earlier this year, causing a previous fish kill. See more >
5. New ‘meowyoral’ race featuring felines announced by Chilliwack animal shelter
With wiggling tails and a hunger for rodent fillet, 12 residents from the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven shelter have put their paws forward as CATidates in this year’s Civic Connection Feline Election. See more >