5 to start your day

Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

1. Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

‘Baby Mac’ was only 16 months old when he died in a Vancouver daycare. See more >

2. Vehicle explodes in Pitt Meadows

A man was taken to hospital with burns to his face, hands and feet after a vehicle fire in Pitt Meadows late Tuesday. See more >

3. Surrey wants to slow down Crescent Beach trains

A 15-year-old boy was killed on the tracks earlier this summer. See more >

4. Suspected spill kills hundreds of crayfish, coho in Langley river

A truck already spilled into one of the river’s tributaries earlier this year, causing a previous fish kill. See more >

5. New ‘meowyoral’ race featuring felines announced by Chilliwack animal shelter

With wiggling tails and a hunger for rodent fillet, 12 residents from the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven shelter have put their paws forward as CATidates in this year’s Civic Connection Feline Election. See more >

