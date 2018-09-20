5 to start your day

Massive barn fire in Agassiz, messages of hope line Vancouver-area bridge and more

1. Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

Mindi Reynolds is the mastermind behind dozens of positive messages and quotes strapped to the bars along the Lions Gate Bridge that popped up this month. See more >

2. Surrey woman’s ‘tell-all’ book aims to help those struggling with domestic violence

Despite enduring years of abuse and sadistic torture at the hands of her husband, there’s a simple reason why Kamal Dhillon doesn’t like to call herself a victim. She’s become so much more than that. See more >

3. Maple Ridge woman fastest up the Grouse Grind

Madison Sands of Maple Ridge set a pair of new all-time speed records for running the Grouse Grind. See more >

4. Massive fire destroys Agassiz dairy barn

Reports say firefighters from Popkum, Seabird Island, Chilliwack and Agassiz fought a fire that destroyed several buildings at a dairy farm in the 1500 block of Cameron Road. See more >

5. Possible high-risk search warrant executed on Langley home

The area was cordoned off with heavily armed officers as ERT members stormed the property and home. See more >

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

OCOP: ‘Comfort through animals’

Hannah Carson has had a passion for riding since age four.

Solving homelessness will take collective effort, says Maple Ridge candidate

Wants to help people the way people have helped him

Pitt Meadows moves to ban all retail marijiuana sales

New bylaw to public hearing on Oct. 2

Thefts from vehicles on the rise in Maple Ridge

Drivers leaving cars unlocked, valuables in sight says RCMP

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

