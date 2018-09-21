5 to start your day

Photo captured of police presence in Vancouver after an Oregon man allegedly jumped the border, causing a police chase. (lilmissykathryn/Twitter)

National forecaster issues rainfall warning, three crashes in Metro Vancouver overnight and more

Here’s what’s making news in the Lower Mainland this morning:

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon for Lower Mainland

Up to 75 millimetres of rain is expected for the east and west coasts of the Island, Howe Sound, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Vancouver’s North Shore. See more >

House arrest for man who abused disabled Abbotsford woman, then blamed her

An Abbotsford man won’t serve any prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting one of two women with disabilities who were living in his home while his wife cared for them. See more >

Man dead after crash at Highway 10 and 152 Street in Surrey

Police said the man, who is believed to be from Surrey, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 from the south when two vehicles hit him. See more >

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

An Oregon man who remains in police custody is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border in Surrey before crashing into a Vancouver shop Saturday. See more >

‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in Tsawwassen

It was a strange experience for Kevin Beech when dozens of birds fell dead from the sky near the BC Ferries Tsawwassen terminal. See more >

Just Posted

OCOP: ‘Hiring without boundaries’

Brody McDearmid is putting a focus on hiring people with disabilities at Meridian Meats.

Children getting too much screen time

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

Start of the weekend will be a wet one in Maple Ridge

Weather statement from Env. Canada for Friday

Maple Ridge will vote on garbage pickup this election

Plebiscite will piggy-back on to civic vote

Free parking spots at Ridge Meadows Hospital eroded

Lab patient says he may go to Mission over parking issue

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed closing Lougheed Highway

Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Pedestrian in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which stayed: Surrey RCMP

1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

