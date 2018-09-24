5 to start your day

Payton Truc, left, and William Page helped to write the letter to send in the package to the students at Hornby Island Community School. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge students send books to fire-destroyed school, teen stabbed in Surrey park and more

1. Maple Ridge students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

A recent fire at a Hornby Island elementary school hit close to home for a teacher in Maple Ridge. See more >

2. Teen stabbed at Surrey’s Unwin Park

According to a RCMP news release, the teenager sustained trauma “consistent with having being stabbed” after an altercation between several youth at approximately 6:20 p.m. See more >

3. Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

A Porsche 911 driver is out of luck after being caught speeding by West Vancouver Police on Saturday morning. See more >

4. Chilliwack man feeling helpless about puppy stolen while at church

Then a month ago one Sunday, the Jarmans went to church as they always do, leaving their puppy named Night on a long lead on their large, covered porch. When they returned, Night was gone. See more >

5. Man facing charges after allegedly climbing into police car, spraying fire extinguisher

Vancouver police say they received a call from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel just before 8 a.m. after a man began fighting with security. See more >

Maple Ridge’s Youth Wellness Centre has a new home

Flood sped up relocation to Lougheed Highway

On Cooking: Building the perfect sandwich or burger

Secret lies in placement of all ingredients.

Maple Ridge students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Glenwood elementary teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Maple Ridge writers and readers fest for anyone who loves books

Great Canadian Literature Tea tickets selling fast

Untrending : Storm shows value of community

Reminder we are vulnerable to nature’s whims.

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Three people attacked on Queensborough Bridge

Man in custody following incident occurred Sunday

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The Victoria company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

