5 to start your day

Fraser Health buys two MRI clinics, South Surrey boy helps kids in need and more

Chair Jim Sinclair speaks about Fraser Health’s purchase of two new MRI machines in Surrey and Abbotsford while at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

1. Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

The two clinics will begin operating publicly within a month and will do 2,000 exams this year alone. See more >

2. Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye

“Our sockeye fishery this summer was one closure after another,” said Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon. “Even the commercial sockeye allocation we bought got fished before we could get at it.” See more >

3. South Surrey boy, 10, to help kids in need

Until the end of next month, Ronin is asking residents if they would like to donate like-new children’s clothing or make a $2 donation so he could purchase, and donate dry socks. See more >

4. Vancouver, Delta police won’t use new roadside saliva test to detect pot

According to the manufacturer, the Dräger DrugTest 5000 would allow police to tests for marijuana, meth, opioids, cocaine and methadone at the side of the road, simply by getting a saliva sample. See more >

5. Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

According to University RCMP, they were called to a dorm on the Lower Mall just after 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 after a woman showering in a women-only bathroom heard a man speak to her from a nearby stall. See more >

