Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey.

5 to start your day

$5000 reward offered for Surrey murder suspect, Vancouver startup offers real estate for $1 and more

1. $5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has issued a third plea for information on Brandon Nathan Teixeira’s whereabouts, after he was charged with first degree murder in connection to the Surrey shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017. See more >

2. B.C. inmate charged with murder 11 years after Mission teen disappears

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon. See more >

Katelyn Noble went missing on Aug. 27, 2007. (RCMP)

3. Startup offers $1 way into B.C. real estate

“Our median is $2,000, but the majority of people are testing the waters with $100 to $500. Where we’re getting most of our requests is the underserved millennial group.” See more >

4. Vancouver high-rise about to become the tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design. See more >

5. Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved’

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator and didn’t recover upon hitting concrete. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Just Posted

Law society issues citation about Pitt Meadows mayor

Becker involved in lawyer complaints and discipline process

#MRvotes2018: Candidates agree, Maple Ridge needs more places to play

Plan providing new sports fields, renovated Leisure Centre

OCOP: ‘A moment for herself and others’

Chelsea Keenan knew she needed to talk about mental health.

Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre closed since severe storm

Dealing with renovations due to flooding on Sept. 14.

City awards contracts for two AstroTurf fields

Work under way at Telosky Stadium/Thomas Haney secondary in Maple Ridge

Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Ride has raised $550,000 to fight childhood cancers

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

Lower Mainland winery owner calls for traffic calming after car crashes through fence

Six vehicles have crashed onto Langley’s Festina Lente Estate Winery property in eight years

New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Most Read