The Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings honoured the Humboldt Broncos before Friday’s game. (@Jasmineknightt Twitter photo)

5 to start your day

Surrey team retires Humboldt player’s jersey, Abbotsford cop killed in line of duty honoured and more

1. Surrey Eagles retire jersey of former player who die in Humboldt Broncos crash

The team retired Jaxon Joseph’s number before facing the Prince George Spruce Kings in the South Surrey arena. See more >

2. Elderly pedestrian in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Surrey crash

Police say the 80-year-old man was struck at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30. See more >

3. Overnight maintenance expected to cause Massey Tunnel delays

According to road maintenance company Mainroad Group, the 59-year-old tunnel will have single-lane closures both north and southbound till Friday night. See more >

4. Abbotsford, Victoria officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Hundreds of first responders from across the province marched in honour of those whose lives were lost in the line of duty during the B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Sunday in Victoria. See more >

5. Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

The agency cautioned anyone driving to watch out for flash floods and water pooling on roads and for all residents to be careful of localized flooding in low-lying areas. See more >

Just Posted

OCOP: ‘Staying positive through trauma’

Mickey Currie is a cancer survivor who emphasizes the importance of a family doctor.

Maple Ridge radio host who lost her life to cancer to be honoured at Woman of Worth Awards

Tammy Moyer lost her life to pancreatic cancer in 2016

OCOP: ‘A lifetime of volunteering’

Carla Reed has spent the majority of her life helping others.

Letter: ‘Still upset with train whistles’

‘Years ago only five trains passed daily through Maple Ridge.’

Good Reads: Award-winning author at Maple Ridge library

Eden Robinson chroniclers contemporary indigenous-Canadian life.

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month

Canadian dairy farmers say new trade deal undercuts industry

Canadian dairy farmers issue statement over the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

Out with NAFTA, in with USMCA: Canada inks new trade deal

The new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico came just hours before an end-of-week, midnight dealine

