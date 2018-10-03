5 to start your day

A sturgeon rescued in Agassiz, B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom and more

1. Police save stranded 75-year-old Agassiz sturgeon

“The 75-year-old sturgeon – measuring eight feet in length and weighing an estimated 300 pounds – was safely captured by the team and released back into the river,” the RCMP stated. See more >

2. Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard, according to the release, “has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults… in both an opportunistic and predatory manner.” See more >

3. Trial of B.C. father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

On Christmas Day, sisters 4-year-old Aubrey and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were in the care of their father Andrew. They were found dead in his apartment later that night. See more >

Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

4. B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

A Coquitlam teacher has been reprimanded and made to take a remedial course after leaving a young child who frequently wet herself all alone in a dark classroom. See more >

5. Thinking of her brother Pete, outside in the cold

The thing that bothered Barbara Legault the most over the years was that her older brother, Pete Seigo, was alone and out in the cold, battling his inner demons. See more >

Just Posted

Maple Ridge RCMP use bait car, catch ‘prolific offenders’

Street Enforcement Unit targets auto crime, makes two arrests

Maple Ridge mayoralty race down to four

Mike Shields withdraws from election

Sister recalls early days in Maple Ridge

OCOP: ‘A lifetime of bowling’

A youth bowling sportsmanship award has been created in Jennifer Guitard’s name.

Starfish program in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hoping to expand

Two more schools may be added

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

You can drink alcohol at two Vancouver beaches next summer

Pilot project will run at Kitsilano and English Bay

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the Board of Governors’ executive committee recommended proceeding with Seattle’s expansion application

