5 to start your day

A sturgeon rescued in Agassiz, B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom and more

1. Police save stranded 75-year-old Agassiz sturgeon

“The 75-year-old sturgeon – measuring eight feet in length and weighing an estimated 300 pounds – was safely captured by the team and released back into the river,” the RCMP stated. See more >

2. Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard, according to the release, “has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults… in both an opportunistic and predatory manner.” See more >

3. Trial of B.C. father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

On Christmas Day, sisters 4-year-old Aubrey and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were in the care of their father Andrew. They were found dead in his apartment later that night. See more >

4. B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

A Coquitlam teacher has been reprimanded and made to take a remedial course after leaving a young child who frequently wet herself all alone in a dark classroom. See more >

5. Thinking of her brother Pete, outside in the cold

The thing that bothered Barbara Legault the most over the years was that her older brother, Pete Seigo, was alone and out in the cold, battling his inner demons. See more >

