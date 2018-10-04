Surrey’s Chief Election Officer Anthony Capuccinello Iraci. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP speak out on election fraud accusations, man shot dead in Mission and more

1. Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

Corporal Elenore Sturko said that by late Wednesday the RCMP had received “only third-party allegations of any wrongdoing in the election process. No individuals have come forward to the Surrey RCMP to say that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process.” See more >

2. One man is dead after shooting incident at Junction Mall in Mission

The suspect is not in custody. See more >

3. B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Two of the events were in Maple Ridge, including a barbecue at the Big Smoke with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith attended by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister. See more >

4. Chilliwack school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

I worked very hard and I came back with enough information for a 30-page report, which I haven’t brought with me tonight, but I believe I’m entitled to this conference, being reimbursed for it.” See more >

5. South Surrey turkeys spared from Thanksgiving table

Two lucky turkeys will not be placed between a dollop of mash potatoes and a pile of brussels sprouts this Thanksgiving, and the credit goes to Semiahmoo Animal League Inc (SALI) farm. See more >

OCOP: Helping grandmas in far-off lands

AIDS still taking toll of parents in central Africa

#MRvotes2018: Council contender wants Maple Ridge to follow Pitt Meadows

Wants greater industrial tax base

Almost all programs have been relocated as work at RMSS seniors activity centre continues

Restoration process temporarily halted after additional leaks discovered in offices

#MRvotes2018: Lots of times and places to vote early in Maple Ridge

Advance polls open before general voting day on Oct. 20

#MRvotes2018: Sign up first, or you won’t be allowed in to see mayoralty candidates

Maple Ridge candidates discuss issues Thursday

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Giants kick off road trip with 5-0 win in Kelowna

Langley-based junior hockey team pulls out a victory over the Rockets, in first of three away games.

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Man in hospital after targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Officers received several 911 calls near Carrall Street and East Pender around 11 p.m.

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

