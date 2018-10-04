5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP speak out on election fraud accusations, man shot dead in Mission and more

1. Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

Corporal Elenore Sturko said that by late Wednesday the RCMP had received “only third-party allegations of any wrongdoing in the election process. No individuals have come forward to the Surrey RCMP to say that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process.” See more >

2. One man is dead after shooting incident at Junction Mall in Mission

The suspect is not in custody. See more >

3. B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Two of the events were in Maple Ridge, including a barbecue at the Big Smoke with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith attended by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister. See more >

4. Chilliwack school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

I worked very hard and I came back with enough information for a 30-page report, which I haven’t brought with me tonight, but I believe I’m entitled to this conference, being reimbursed for it.” See more >

5. South Surrey turkeys spared from Thanksgiving table

Two lucky turkeys will not be placed between a dollop of mash potatoes and a pile of brussels sprouts this Thanksgiving, and the credit goes to Semiahmoo Animal League Inc (SALI) farm. See more >

