5 to start your day

B.C. dad sues province over children on transit, fires in Surrey and more

Adrian Cook’s four school-aged children have been banned by the Ministry of Children and Family Development from taking transit unsupervised. (5kids1condo.com)

1. Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook says he wants the B.C. Supreme Court to quash the decision made by MCFD in 2017 to stop his kids riding the bus unsupervised, on the basis that the ministry’s decision infringed on Crook’s right to make decisions as a parent. See more >

2. Enbridge pipeline explosion cools asphalt operations in Chilliwack

“This means that the asphalt plants in the Lower Mainland are unable to operate until the natural gas supply issue has been resolved.” See more >

3. Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Firefighters arrived to find large flames shooting from the two-storey building that appeared to house a couple businesses, including a vehicle repair shop. See more >

4. Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

In a social media post, SFU professor Orion Kidder described an alleged incident which started with “screaming from down the hall” as he was teaching a class at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. See more >

5. Vancouver Giants hand Victoria their first loss of the season

Head coach Michael Dyck’s team will look to secure their ninth win on Tuesday, when they return home to face the 2018 WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos at 7 p.m. at Langley Events Centre. See more >

