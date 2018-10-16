5 to start your day

Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer, president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, said there will not be a swift crackdowns on illegal pot shops or craft cannabis growers. (The Canadian Press)

1. ‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer says that it’s “highly unlikely” police have big pot shop raids planned for Oct. 17. See more >

2. Surrey man charged after 13 kilograms of heroin seized at South Surrey border

“There is a high likelihood it would have been further mixed with fentanyl or other potent synthetic opioids. This seizure will keep these dangerous drugs off the streets of British Columbia.” See more >

3. Cyclist struck in Surrey

Bystanders at the scene said the victim was rushed to hospital with what appeared to be “critical injuries,” but police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition. See more >

4. Abbotsford mayor not sure why he was endorsed by anti-SOGI group

Henry Braun’s name was on a list being distributed by the Canadian Council for Faith and Family, a group campaigning against SOGI 123, a group of educational materials intended to foster inclusion of gay and transgender children in British Columbia’s schools. See more >

5. Man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old Langley girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo, 55, was sentenced to 14 years and four months in prison, followed by a 10-year supervision order for abducting an 11-year-old Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road in 2004. See more >

Photo of Brian Abrosimo taken before he was arrested for sexually assaulting an adult woman and a preteen girl in 2004. (Black Press Media files)

