5 to start your day

Surrey’s new mayor has big promises to keep, a crash claims a life of Fraser Valley man

1. Surrey’s mayor-elect McCallum has big promises to keep

Doug McCallum ran on a campaign to replace the RCMP, slow development and bring SkyTrain to Surrey. See more >

2. Kennedy Stewart challenged with building bridges as mayor of Vancouver: expert

The former NDP MP, who ran as an Independent, will lead 10 councillors divided across four parties. See more >

3. White Rock mayor-elect won’t drink his city’s tap water

During the campaign, the mayor’s Democracy Direct slate called for a full review and post-audit of all decisions made relating to the purchase and post-purchase operation of the city’s water utility. See more >

White Rock independent incumbents David Chesney and Helen Fathers wait for poll results Sunday. (Alex Browne photo)

4. Helicopter ‘lands hard’ in mountains north of Pitt Meadows

Five people were aboard a helicopter that made a hard landing in the mountains north of Pitt Meadows just before 2 p.m., according to reports. See more >

5. Fraser Valley man dead after head on crash in Okanagan

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are working together in order to determine what caused a head on collision, that seriously injured a man and fatally injured another early Sunday morning in the Central Okanagan. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver drag queens receive royal treatment during Kootenay Pride

Just Posted

Update: Helicopter ‘lands hard’ in mountains north of Pitt Meadows

Five people on board not injured.

#MRvotes2018: Morden elected mayor in Maple Ridge

At least three newcomers to council.

#PMvotes2018: Dingwall elected mayor in Pitt Meadows as turnout up 10 per cent

His team of supporters also elected as incumbents Becker and Elkerton voted out.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Who won and who didn’t in the Lower Mainland votes

A look at the region’s mayoral races, starting with Doug McCallum coming back to win in Surrey

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

The online auction features 22 items from Hawking, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, with the sale scheduled for 31 October and 8 November.

In Khashoggi case: Saudi calls, ‘body double’ after killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom announced early Monday, to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by officials that allegedly included a member of the royal’s entourage.

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur waives right to preliminary hearing

Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been ordered to stand trial on eight counts of first-degree murder.

N.B. village faces backlash after council raises ‘straight flag’

Chipman Mayor Carson Atkinson says the flag met the village council’s criteria because it “recognizes, accepts and respects the rights of individuals under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

5 to start your day

Surrey’s new mayor has big promises to keep, a crash claims a life of Fraser Valley man

B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Most Read