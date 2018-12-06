5 to start your day

Young Chilliwack father of three killed in workplace accident, mall security guard saves South Surrey woman’s life and more

Father of three, 28-year-old Nathan Appleton of Chilliwack was killed in a workplace accident that occurred on Nov. 29. (GoFundeMe)

1. Young Chilliwack father of three killed in workplace accident

A tragic workplace accident last week has left three young Chilliwack children without their father less than a month before Christmas. See more >

2. Mall security guard saves South Surrey woman’s life

Cameron Hubley – in the presence of Pamela Morgan, 82 – received the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) Vital Link Award last week. The award was created to honour the “skilful actions” of one or more bystanders at a cardiac arrest emergency. See more >

3. Wire theft moves underground in Langley City

Kyle Simpson, manager of engineering operations in Langley City, said the municipality has noticed several instances where thieves have dug holes to get at underground lines in areas where there are no overhead wires to steal. See more >

4. Surrey council denies request to allow digital billboards on moving vehicles

After evaluating the request, staff recommended council not support the proposal, saying it would be “distracting and could potentially pose a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.” See more >

5. B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

The NDP government revealed a slew of transportation, building and jobs measures on Wednesday as part of its wide-scale effort to reduce greenhouse gases by 60 per cent by 2040.

Dubbed CleanBC, the plan lays out how the province will transition from fossil fuels to a “low-carbon economy,” though the public will have to wait on how much it will cost. See more >

