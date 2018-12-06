Father of three, 28-year-old Nathan Appleton of Chilliwack was killed in a workplace accident that occurred on Nov. 29. (GoFundeMe)

5 to start your day

Young Chilliwack father of three killed in workplace accident, mall security guard saves South Surrey woman’s life and more

1. Young Chilliwack father of three killed in workplace accident

A tragic workplace accident last week has left three young Chilliwack children without their father less than a month before Christmas. See more >

2. Mall security guard saves South Surrey woman’s life

Cameron Hubley – in the presence of Pamela Morgan, 82 – received the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) Vital Link Award last week. The award was created to honour the “skilful actions” of one or more bystanders at a cardiac arrest emergency. See more >

3. Wire theft moves underground in Langley City

Kyle Simpson, manager of engineering operations in Langley City, said the municipality has noticed several instances where thieves have dug holes to get at underground lines in areas where there are no overhead wires to steal. See more >

4. Surrey council denies request to allow digital billboards on moving vehicles

After evaluating the request, staff recommended council not support the proposal, saying it would be “distracting and could potentially pose a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.” See more >

5. B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

The NDP government revealed a slew of transportation, building and jobs measures on Wednesday as part of its wide-scale effort to reduce greenhouse gases by 60 per cent by 2040.

Dubbed CleanBC, the plan lays out how the province will transition from fossil fuels to a “low-carbon economy,” though the public will have to wait on how much it will cost. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language
Next story
Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Just Posted

Former Pitt councillor questions plan to hire firefighters

Facts have changed the conversation: mayor

Public needs more say in airport projects – council

Pitt Meadows Airport has three major building developments

LETTER: What will MRSS wrestling do?

Losing annex to elementary school

Sports Briefs: Playoffs begin in Haney Masters Curling

Maple Ridge secondary student does heavy lifting

Healthy margin of error covered extra leisure centre costs

Maple Ridge’s new centre opens in August

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition to appear in B.C. court

Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, came as a jarring surprise to some

Most Read