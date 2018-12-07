5 to start your day

Staff with the South Asian Community Resource Office, which lost federal funding earlier this year, spoke Wednesday night during an anti-gang rally at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, groups speak up on gang violence in Abbotsford, Surrey and more

Here is what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Flurries and slight risk of freezing rain for Lower Mainland

The late bit of warmer fall weather is gone, with freezing rain possible this weekend, according to Environment Canada. See more >

2. Man ‘scared straight’ as teenager gets $175,000 in damage award from B.C. court

A man who was required to visit the notorious, now-closed, Oakalla prison as part of a “scared straight” program has been awarded $175,000 in damages for a sexual assault that happened during the tour. See more >

3. ‘Surrey Theme Song’ plays up ‘jokes and stereotypes’ some see in the city

The fast-paced, 92-second hip-hop video plays up the “jokes and stereotypes I have experienced in Surrey,” according to artist Melvin Voon. See more >

4. Rally cry in Abbotsford against gang killings

The rally was hosted at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium by Wake Up Abbotsford and Wake Up Surrey, a pair of citizens’ groups formed in response to the gang issues in the two communities. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

In this week’s episode, KimXO reveals style secrets that may be intuitive to her but not to others. See more >

Just Posted

Former Pitt councillor questions plan to hire firefighters

Facts have changed the conversation: mayor

Public needs more say in airport projects – council

Pitt Meadows Airport has three major building developments

LETTER: What will MRSS wrestling do?

Losing annex to elementary school

Sports Briefs: Playoffs begin in Haney Masters Curling

Maple Ridge secondary student does heavy lifting

Healthy margin of error covered extra leisure centre costs

Maple Ridge’s new centre opens in August

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition to appear in B.C. court

Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, came as a jarring surprise to some

