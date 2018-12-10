5 to start your day

1. TransLink reveals new plans for proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

Newly-posted draft SkyTrain plans from TransLink show that the agency plans on completing a 16 kilometre SkyTrain line from Surrey to Langley by 2025, just one year after the Surrey-Newton-Guildford light rail line was scheduled to be finished. See more >

2. South Surrey thrill-seeker riding his way to world stage

Lower Mainland, Jack Roach, 15, is continuing to make a name for himself on the international stage.

Beside his bed in his South Surrey home, Jack has a bookshelf with dozens of trophies, plaques and medals that he won after completing top-three finishes in his sport, all of which he won in less than two years. See more >

Jack Roach, 15, during one of his many races in 2018. Insert, Jack shows off some of his trophies. (Contributed/Aaron Hinks photo)

3. 81-year-old woman waits 90 minutes for a taxi

A shopping trip to a Pitt Meadows mall turned into a long, cold ordeal for a Maple Ridge woman who was just thankful to get home after waiting 90 minutes for a taxi.

“I’m walking with a walker. I’m 81-years-old and I was having a really tough day because it was so cold,” said Barbara Spavold. See more >

Barbara Spavold waited for 90 minutes for a taxi one night. (Submitted)

4. Highway overpass protest in Langley against United Nations ‘compact’ on immigration

About 40 people lined up along the 232 Street overpass over Hwy. 1 in Langley Saturday morning to protest a United Nations accord on refugees that they believe will mean Canada will have less control over who gets into the country.

They waved Canadians flags and carried placards with messages like “Canadians own the borders,” “Say No to the UN” and “No UN immigration pact.” See more >

5. Hope woman ticks bodybuilding off her bucket list

This is one bucket that won’t be getting kicked again.

“It was definitely my first and last time,” said local x-ray technician, Kris Lebedoff, of her foray into the world of amateur bodybuilding. “I just wanted a six-pack for one day. See more >

