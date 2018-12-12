It’s a wet one out there in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

5 to start your day

Row, row, row your car, down a Surrey road, White Rock to allow dogs on promenade and more

1. Row, row, row your car, down a Surrey road

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s raining outside. See more >

2. White Rock to allow dogs on promenade

Dog owners will soon be able to walk their pets on White Rock’s promenade next year – but not between May 1 and Aug. 31 – if council continues to back a motion introduced this week. See more >

The City of White Rock intends to allow dogs to be walked on the promenade as a trial project in 2019 – to be voted on in January – but under limitations not observed by this dog’s owner, and only in non-peak months.(Black Press Media files)

3. Maple Ridge returns to B.C. Supreme Court to address tent city safety

The City of Maple Ridge has filed an application with the B.C. Supreme Court to seek authority to address significant fire safety issues at Anita Place Tent City. See more >

4. 1 arrested after bizarre incident at U.S.-B.C. border involving bags of meth, car crash

An incident on Thursday night that began with the discovery of a border runner in the U.S. and 83 pounds of suspected meth is believed to be linked to a car crash and the seizure of more drugs in Abbotsford not long afterwards. See more >

Drugs believed to be methamphetamine were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Abbotsford Police Department on Thursday night in incidents that are believed to be linked. (RCMP file photo)

5. Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display

Strings of Christmas lights act as the reins for the skeleton reindeer who are pulling the coffin sleigh, the killer wreath has been hung in the alcove, and Mr. Oogie Boogie is ready to deal with Santa Claus.

It’s all part of Wall’s Nightmare Before Christmas themed house, and quite timely given this year is the 25th anniversary of the Disney movie. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display
Next story
Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

Just Posted

Maple Ridge pair denied stay of extradition

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Maple Ridge returns to B.C. Supreme Court to address tent city safety

Order to better identify those living in the camp who do not have housing or shelter.

Cram the Cruiser event this Thursday

Ridge Meadows RCMP raising donations for Friends in Need Food Bank

Flames start December with two wins

Teddy Bear Toss night this Friday

Big Whonnock trees coming down for safety

Fortis proceeding with removal of 20 in east Maple Ridge

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

B.C. member of parliament takes feds to task on opioid crisis

‘Too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioidcrisis.’

Heart attack raises questions about boarding BC Ferries in health emergencies

Quadra Island man recovering after being airlifted to hospital in Victoria

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

B.C. billionaires worth 5,845 times average middle-income household

Economists argue for changes to Canadian tax system benefitting rich

5 to start your day

Row, row, row your car, down a Surrey road, White Rock to allow dogs on promenade and more

Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs

The Fraser Valley, east of Metro Vancouver, has long been considered a more affordable haven for first-time homebuyers.

Most Read