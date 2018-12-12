5 to start your day

Row, row, row your car, down a Surrey road, White Rock to allow dogs on promenade and more

It’s a wet one out there in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

1. Row, row, row your car, down a Surrey road

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s raining outside. See more >

2. White Rock to allow dogs on promenade

Dog owners will soon be able to walk their pets on White Rock’s promenade next year – but not between May 1 and Aug. 31 – if council continues to back a motion introduced this week. See more >

The City of White Rock intends to allow dogs to be walked on the promenade as a trial project in 2019 – to be voted on in January – but under limitations not observed by this dog’s owner, and only in non-peak months.(Black Press Media files)

3. Maple Ridge returns to B.C. Supreme Court to address tent city safety

The City of Maple Ridge has filed an application with the B.C. Supreme Court to seek authority to address significant fire safety issues at Anita Place Tent City. See more >

4. 1 arrested after bizarre incident at U.S.-B.C. border involving bags of meth, car crash

An incident on Thursday night that began with the discovery of a border runner in the U.S. and 83 pounds of suspected meth is believed to be linked to a car crash and the seizure of more drugs in Abbotsford not long afterwards. See more >

Drugs believed to be methamphetamine were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Abbotsford Police Department on Thursday night in incidents that are believed to be linked. (RCMP file photo)

5. Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display

Strings of Christmas lights act as the reins for the skeleton reindeer who are pulling the coffin sleigh, the killer wreath has been hung in the alcove, and Mr. Oogie Boogie is ready to deal with Santa Claus.

It’s all part of Wall’s Nightmare Before Christmas themed house, and quite timely given this year is the 25th anniversary of the Disney movie. See more >

What's this? What's this? They've built a coffin sleigh. What's this? Sandy Claws is on his way. #Chilliwack couple decorates their house for the holidays using Nightmare Before Christmas theme. #ChwkArts https://t.co/ahSiPZAOq1 pic.twitter.com/2nn4Nx16Ag — Jenna Hauck (@PhotoJennalism) December 11, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.