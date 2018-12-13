Harvey Clause has big ideas about helping the local homeless community. He wants to see another tent city – this time with more structure – to bring the community together. Clause sees the community as stronger when united. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

5 to start your day

Torched-SUV victim from Surrey ‘had the purest heart,’ TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020 and more

1. The Giver: A community builder in Abbotsford’s homeless community

In an in-depth look at Abbotsford’s homeless citizens, Harvey Clause wants to build a life helping those around him. See more >

2. Controversial Chilliwack trustee won’t be allowed in schools

Barry Neufeld’s repeated comments about the LGBTQ community over the last year, and the distress it has caused to some teachers and students, led board chair Dan Coulter to put forth a motion at Tuesday’s board meeting to remove his name from the list of trustees who will serve as school liaisons. See more >

3. Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

The sister of murdered Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, whose body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey in August 2017, appealed Wednesday for help in finding those responsible for her death. See more >

4. TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020

Need to update your followers while you’re on the bus?

Want to get some work done on the SkyTrain, but worried about your data bill?

Worry no more – public transit riders will be able to connect to Shaw WiFi on any part of TransLink’s system starting in 2020. See more >

5. Thermostats lowered at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools to conserve gas

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be cold when classes are not in session, as School District No. 42 complies with a request from Fortis to save gas. See more >

Just Posted

Albion Community Centre tab almost doubles

Site costs add $5 million to Maple Ridge building

UPDATED: Two sides seek sentencing in Sagmoen mischief trial

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Pitt Meadows issues streamflow advisory

Stay away from rivers during heavy rains

Letter: ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs

B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher.

Haney Plaza businesses relocating to allow construction

Four condos get underway this spring

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

‘I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun’

Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store

‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief

Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.

As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer

Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.

Senate delays start of sittings in new home, delaying start of broadcasts

The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.

UK leader seeks EU lifeline after surviving confidence vote

EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.

Man climbs tree to evade police after Surrey RCMP called to domestic dispute

The man was 60 feet up the tree for hours, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

French police try to catch attack suspect dead or alive

Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition

