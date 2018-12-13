5 to start your day

Torched-SUV victim from Surrey ‘had the purest heart,’ TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020 and more

1. The Giver: A community builder in Abbotsford’s homeless community

In an in-depth look at Abbotsford’s homeless citizens, Harvey Clause wants to build a life helping those around him. See more >

2. Controversial Chilliwack trustee won’t be allowed in schools

Barry Neufeld’s repeated comments about the LGBTQ community over the last year, and the distress it has caused to some teachers and students, led board chair Dan Coulter to put forth a motion at Tuesday’s board meeting to remove his name from the list of trustees who will serve as school liaisons. See more >

3. Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

The sister of murdered Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, whose body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey in August 2017, appealed Wednesday for help in finding those responsible for her death. See more >

4. TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020

Need to update your followers while you’re on the bus?

Want to get some work done on the SkyTrain, but worried about your data bill?

Worry no more – public transit riders will be able to connect to Shaw WiFi on any part of TransLink’s system starting in 2020. See more >

The wifi deal will come at "no cost to the taxpayer," @TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) December 12, 2018

5. Thermostats lowered at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools to conserve gas

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be cold when classes are not in session, as School District No. 42 complies with a request from Fortis to save gas. See more >

