5 to start your day

Powerful winds anticipated in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack company facing charges in chicken abuse case and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada says it expects strong winds that may cause damage to buildings, such as damage to roof shingles and windows. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver mayors vote to ‘develop’ $1.65B in Fraser Highway SkyTrain plans

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation voted to “proceed immediately with planning and project development work” for SkyTrain along Fraser Highway. See more >

These are the plans as they currently stand. @TransLink believes they can complete part of the Fraser Highway line – likely only as far as Fleetwood, but certainly not to #LangleyBC – by 2025, using only the approved $1.65B.@BlackPressMedia https://t.co/BCtxILSXsM — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) December 13, 2018

3. Chilliwack company faces charges for 2017 abuse of chickens

The video in question shot at an Elite Farm Services operation in Chilliwack and showed chickens being kicked, stomped on, sexually abused and having their limbs torn off. See more >

4. Mysterious emailed bomb threats target Lower Mainland businesses

RCMP said several businesses in the Lower Mainland received the same emailed threat as businesses across B.C., and in the U.S. See more >

BREAKING: BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet has confirmed there have been a number of threats reported across B.C., including in the Lower Mainland. Could not speak to specifics as information is still being collected. @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/gH9Htk9glL — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 13, 2018

5. Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt gives you the low-down on getting out of a beauty routine rut. See more >

