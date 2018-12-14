5 to start your day

Powerful winds anticipated in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack company facing charges in chicken abuse case and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada says it expects strong winds that may cause damage to buildings, such as damage to roof shingles and windows. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver mayors vote to ‘develop’ $1.65B in Fraser Highway SkyTrain plans

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation voted to “proceed immediately with planning and project development work” for SkyTrain along Fraser Highway. See more >

3. Chilliwack company faces charges for 2017 abuse of chickens

The video in question shot at an Elite Farm Services operation in Chilliwack and showed chickens being kicked, stomped on, sexually abused and having their limbs torn off. See more >

4. Mysterious emailed bomb threats target Lower Mainland businesses

RCMP said several businesses in the Lower Mainland received the same emailed threat as businesses across B.C., and in the U.S. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt gives you the low-down on getting out of a beauty routine rut. See more >

Just Posted

Ryder helping others stay dry for holiday season

Raised more than $4,200 to purchase boots and winter gear for people living in poverty in Maple Ridge.

B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019

Maple Ridge asks more about backyard chickens

Report says people positive about poultry

Burrards named to Warriors opening roster

Five Maple Ridge WLA players make the Vancouver NLL team

Pitt Meadows approves hiring two more career firefighters

Will fit into 5.75 per cent tax increase, says CAO

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos

Lower-than-expected parcel volumes helping cut into backlog, says Canada Post

The Crown corporation says that’s largely because it is taking in fewer holiday parcels than expected

Trapped B.C. crash survivor celebrates second chance at life

“Life is good now. It’s good to be alive.”

Vancouver police make arrest in hit and run that killed skateboarder

Charges stem from a two-year investigation into the April 17 death of 30-year-old Ryan Barron

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Woman dies after being struck by bus in Burnaby

RCMP officers from the traffic and collision teams are investigating

