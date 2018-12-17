5 to start your day

Pedestrian seriously injured in Abbotsford, strong winds to hit B.C.’s south coast and more

1. Pedestrian seriously injured in Abbotsford

Two pedestrians were hospitalized last night – one with serious injuries – after they were struck by a vehicle on Trethewey Street in Abbotsford last night. See more >

2. Hundreds attend Hells Angels funeral in Maple Ridge

Hundreds of bikers attended a funeral Saturday for a Hells Angels member at Maple Ridge Alliance Church.

Police would only confirm that it was a funeral for a member of the Hells Angels but body of Chad John Wilson, a full-patch member of the Hells Angel, was found face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge last month. See more >

Hundreds attended the funeral of a Hells Angels member this weekend. (Black Press Media)

3. Strong winds to hit B.C.’s south coast

According to Environment Canada, an intense storm front will hit the south coast in the afternoon leading to winds of up to 70 kilometres/hour for the the Lower Mainland. See more >

4. More than $5,000 raised for family of Chilliwack man killed in workplace accident

Nathan Appleton, a Chilliwack husband and father of three young children, was killed last month in a workplace accident on a construction site in New Westminster. He was 28. See more >

Sam Nancekivell (left) and Jake Laffin take part in a teachers vs students game involving pool noodles during a fundraiser for the family of Nathan Appleton at Excel Martial Arts on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress)

5. Canucks score 3 power-play goals in 4-2 win over Oilers

Brock Boeser put up a trio of power-play points to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. See more >

Most Read