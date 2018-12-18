5 to start your day

B.C.’s top cop says Surrey needs more Mounties, nublication ban lifted on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school stabbing and more

1. Does Surrey need more mounties? B.C.’s top cop thinks so

But the city’s new mayor and council does not, at least in 2019, as evidenced by its budget plan. See more >

2. Publication ban lifted on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school stabbing

The name of Letisha Reimer, the 16-year-old girl killed in a 2016 stabbing at Abbotsford senior secondary, can once again be legally published.

Dave Teixera, a representative for Reimer’s family, had previously said the ban, which was put in place by the review board without notifying media or other affected parties, had the effect of “muzzling” Letisha’s parents. See more >

3. Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla highway

A winter storm warning put into effect by Environment Canada Tuesday, Dec. 17 said that a moist Pacific frontal system will finally move inland early this morning. See more >

4. Biker club with ties to Hells Angels sets up in Fort Langley: police

“The Street Reapers are actually a motorcycle club that are closely associated and have close ties to the Hardside chapter of the Hells Angels,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokesperson for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), an anti-gang policing unit. See more >

5. Chilliwack jury acquits man of choking, violent sexual assaults of girlfriends

A man accused of violently raping two girlfriends, criminally harassing one of them, and threatening a male was found not guilty of the substantive charges by a jury in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on Friday. See more >

