Deputy RCMP Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr and Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, officer in charge of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (Tom Zytaruk/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

B.C.’s top cop says Surrey needs more Mounties, nublication ban lifted on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school stabbing and more

1. Does Surrey need more mounties? B.C.’s top cop thinks so

But the city’s new mayor and council does not, at least in 2019, as evidenced by its budget plan. See more >

2. Publication ban lifted on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school stabbing

The name of Letisha Reimer, the 16-year-old girl killed in a 2016 stabbing at Abbotsford senior secondary, can once again be legally published.

Dave Teixera, a representative for Reimer’s family, had previously said the ban, which was put in place by the review board without notifying media or other affected parties, had the effect of “muzzling” Letisha’s parents. See more >

Letisha Reimer was killed at her Abbotsford high school in November 2016. (Submitted)

3. Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla highway

A winter storm warning put into effect by Environment Canada Tuesday, Dec. 17 said that a moist Pacific frontal system will finally move inland early this morning. See more >

4. Biker club with ties to Hells Angels sets up in Fort Langley: police

“The Street Reapers are actually a motorcycle club that are closely associated and have close ties to the Hardside chapter of the Hells Angels,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokesperson for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), an anti-gang policing unit. See more >

5. Chilliwack jury acquits man of choking, violent sexual assaults of girlfriends

A man accused of violently raping two girlfriends, criminally harassing one of them, and threatening a male was found not guilty of the substantive charges by a jury in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on Friday. See more >

UPDATE: Donations flood into Friends in Need Food Bank

Firefighters for Families campaign raised $17,847

Another condo project filling in south Haney

Phase 1 calls for 23 units on 224th Street

Thomas Haney secondary hosts first Winter Carnival for community

THSS students are hosting event on Dec. 20.

CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

‘Maple Ridge should rethink wider 240th Street’

Resident says four lanes will ruin neighbourhood

VIDEO: Goalie scores as Flames sink Whalers

Paul Tucek pots empty-netter, then fights break out.

Caretaker jailed, must pay back money after stealing $260K from elderly B.C. couple

Antonette Dizon, now 50, had been hired to provide extra care for Henry and Helen Abfalter

Alleged serial bank robber facing charges after Vancouver arrest

Darwin McGrath, 50, was arrested by plain-clothes police officers

Retailers feel the squeeze of their generous return policies

Technology data tracking can clamp down on fraudulent abuse

Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Bell, Rogers and Telus will provide plans as cheap as 250MB for $15

Police have ‘viable suspects’ in B.C. gangster’s 2017 murder

Crown prosecutor Neil Wiberg was successful in asking a judge to extend the length of time police can hold onto exhibits seized in connection with the homicide.

Man rescued from sinking boat off the coast of Vancouver Island

Mayday call came into Coast Guard saying vessel had taken on water, BC Ferries dispatched to scene

Four per cent of Canadian women report being sexually harassed in the workplace

One per cent of men report being sexually harassed in the workplace

