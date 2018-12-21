5 to start your day

Big storm strikes White Rock pier, B.C. says no to changing the voting system and more

Some of the destruction in White Rock (Kat Slepian/Black Press Media)

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

It was a chaotic scene down at the White Rock pier, as waves and loose boats broke the iconic pier in two. Search and rescue crews worked quickly to rescue one man who was stranded on the far side. See more >

Insane day in White Rock. We will be updating this story. Here's some photos. Man rescued after pier destroyed by heavy winds, loose boats. https://t.co/Z9HNMVQnJ6 pic.twitter.com/IwUhTAivMG — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) December 21, 2018

2. Driver hits six people, dog, in vehicular rampage

Police said that a suspect ran into at least six pedestrians and killed a dog in a series of hit and runs across Langley and Abbotsford. One man has been arrested. See more >

3. The results are in: B.C. says no to proportional representation

Just over 61 per cent of participating voters opted to stay with the first-past-the-post system, Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman reported Thursday. See more >

RESULTS ARE IN: B.C. #ProRep options rejected by 61.3% of voters says Anton Boegman of @ElectionsBC. @BlackPressMedia More to come. — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 20, 2018

4. Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: KimXo’s 5 favourite things

From several trendy frames to her favourite beach holiday glasses, a velour tracksuit and a silk robe, Kim Appelt offers up her favourite finds. See more >

