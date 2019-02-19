5 to start your day

IHIT investing South Surrey homicide, B.C.’s budget set to focus on climate change, poverty and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 19.

1. It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

Environment Canada said the snow will probably become mixed with rain in the afternoon for coastal and lower-lying areas. See more >

2. Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

B.C.’s Finance Minister says the budget will include details of the government’s poverty reduction strategy and its Clean BC program to fight climate change. See more >

3. Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

Challenging conditions, including the threat of further avalanches, forced suspension of the search overnight for a missing snowshoer. See more >

4. Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

RCMP found an unconscious 60-year-old man with injuries “consistent with foul play” Sunday. See more >

5. Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured, according to reports.

