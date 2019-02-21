5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Feb. 21.

1. Woman, off-duty police officer stabbed outside North Delta elementary school

Delta police say both are in critical condition, and one suspect is in custody. See more >

2. B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

Allan Schoenborn will not be allowed mandatory escorted outings into the community from his medium-security unit at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam. See more >

3. Missing Surrey snowshoer found dead on Mt. Seymour

Remi Michalowski, 39, had been missing since Monday, when an avalanche hit him and a friend while out on an overnight trip. See more >

Mike Danks with @NSRescue confirms #SurreyBC snowshoer Remigiusz Michalowski has been found dead. Danks said it took the crew a couple of hours of searching through debris to locate him. https://t.co/CNK6aVPXD7 — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 20, 2019

4. Chilliwack’s Wark faces do-or-die match at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Sarah Wark and Team B.C. are 4-3 at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts after an 8-6 loss to Ontario Wednesday morning. See more >

5. $10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. called Tuesday’s budget “a funding envelope” that supports a move to $10-a-day care. See more >

