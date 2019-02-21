Scene from outside a North Delta elementary school where a woman and off-duty police officer was stabbed. (Shane MacKichan)

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Feb. 21.

1. Woman, off-duty police officer stabbed outside North Delta elementary school

Delta police say both are in critical condition, and one suspect is in custody. See more >

2. B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

Allan Schoenborn will not be allowed mandatory escorted outings into the community from his medium-security unit at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam. See more >

3. Missing Surrey snowshoer found dead on Mt. Seymour

Remi Michalowski, 39, had been missing since Monday, when an avalanche hit him and a friend while out on an overnight trip. See more >

4. Chilliwack’s Wark faces do-or-die match at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Sarah Wark and Team B.C. are 4-3 at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts after an 8-6 loss to Ontario Wednesday morning. See more >

5. $10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. called Tuesday’s budget “a funding envelope” that supports a move to $10-a-day care. See more >

Latest concept for 240th Street bridge cheaper, lower

No timeline though for second access to Maple Ridge suburb

Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday

Salvation Army leads people in walk-a-thon for homeless and hungry in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge begins community safety plan

Mayor says council elected with a “strong safety mandate”

Snow and ice leaving their mark on Maple Ridge roads

Public works wants to hear about potholes

Federal funding could finance Alouette fishway

Getting salmon back in to Alouette Lake goal of Maple Ridge conservation group

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

