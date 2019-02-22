Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were transported to hospital in critical condition, and police arrested one suspect. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

5 to start your day

Australian woman dies in avalanche at Whistler, two boys OK after falling through Coquitlam lake and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Feb. 22.

1. Snowfall warning still in effect for Lower Mainland

Another five to 10 centimetres expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast. See more >

2. Australian snowboarder killed in avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb

The 42-year-old woman was caught in an avalanche near a closed run, was rescued, but later died in hospital. See more >

3. Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

Two boys who fell through the ice on a small lake in Coquitlam are OK thanks to one man who was able to save them.

4. Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. See more >

5. B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

B.C. Legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has agreed to an outside review of the events that led to the suspension of senior managers, while making new allegations about tourist-style trips passed off as emergency preparedness. See more >

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at Fraser Regional

Protest in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Update: City starts safety improvements at Maple Ridge camp

Following on recent decision in Supreme Court

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business women to pitch their products to the stars at this years Oscars

One will attend the Luxury Gifting Suites in Hollywood while the other will help stack the swag bags

UPDATE: Homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma passes away

Sharma passed away Feb. 15

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Man sentenced to 7 years for smuggling drugs and shooting at border guards in Sumas

Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

