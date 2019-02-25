5 to start your day

High winds expected, a gun threat made on social media, and more

The winds picked up someone’s trampoline from their yard and deposited it in front of Shelley Friesen’s house in Abbotsford. (File)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories in the Lower Mainland for Monday, Feb. 25.

1. Wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Gusts of up to 90 km/hr are expected for Chilliwack and Abbotsford through southern Langley and Surrey. See more >

2. One killed in police shooting in New Westminster

The police watchdog has been called in after a man was shot at the Walmart on Boyd Street. See more >

.@iiobc IIO Deploys to Officer-Involved Shooting in New Westminster (IIO 2019-041) https://t.co/qtBOVmb93U — IIOBC (@iiobc) February 25, 2019

3. Police investigate gun threat made online toward Chilliwack school

RCMP say there is no threat, after a photo of a gun was shared on SnapChat with the caption: “Can’t wait for school.” See more >

4. Six arrested at Maple Ridge tent city as city’s court order enforced

Police and bylaw officers had set up a barricade around the Anita Place Tent City on Saturday. Residents were asked for identification to be put on a list for housing. See more >

Hauling listen out — carrying them and threatening to “drag” them “through needles” on the ground pic.twitter.com/Pvv9xxi5mm — Against Displacement (@stopdisplacemnt) February 24, 2019

5. Two more measles cases after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says two people have been infected after a person with measles passed through YVR. See more >

