5 to start your day

Judge rules Fraser Health illegaly detained a patient for a year, students celebrate Pink Shirt Day and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 27.

1. Fraser Health detained a Delta patient illegally for a year, judge rules

According to a court ruling, a 39-year-old woman was detained against her will for nearly a year and was denied access to a lawyer. See more >

2. Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after crash in Langley

Zeus was riding with his family on Feb. 15 when the car hydroplaned, crashed into a barrier, and rolled on the Trans Canada Highway in Surrey near 177A Street. See more >

3. Surrey, Vancouver mayors formalize agreement on policing transition

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said the City of Surrey will be able “to leverage the City of Vancouver’s police department’s best practices and implement them to our municipal force to ensure our entire region continues to fight crime and promote public safety.” See more >

4. B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

John Horgan said it’s a puzzle his government is trying to solve with the recent family-focused budget and last year’s $7 billion investment in a decade-long affordable housing strategy. See more >

5. Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

In Canada, between four and 12 per cent of students in grades 6 through 10 said they had been bullied once a week or more. See more >

