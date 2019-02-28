5 to start your day

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to a justice committee and more

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds a press conference in reaction to Jody Wilson-Raybould’s appearance at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Here are the top Black Press Media stories for Thursday, Feb. 28.

1. No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe the cause of the crash was the 34-year-older Surrey man driving the Mustang “suffering from a medical issue prior to the collision.” See more >

2. COMMUTER ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

A multi-vehicle pileup Thursday morning near the Gaglardi Way exit in Burbaby caused major delays, impacting travellers as far back as the Port Mann Bridge. See more >

3. Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reconsidering Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in the Liberal party after his former attorney general accused him and his senior staff of putting her under pressure in an SNC-Lavalin case. See more >

4. Search warrant executed in Abbotsford as part of organized-crime investigation

Several officers and police cars, including an armoured vehicle, arrived at about 11 a.m. at a home in the 34000 block of Laburnum Avenue – at the intersection with Immel Street – in east Abbotsford. See more >

5. Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

The latest people to be infected had been receiving follow-up care since the first exposures were announced earlier this month, stemming from two French-language schools in Vancouver. See more >

Just Posted

Night fire at tent city in Maple Ridge

Follows blaze and explosions of previous blaze earlier that day

Evolving talents of SD42 students in new exhibition

Evolving Talent opens Mar. 2

Overdose action team still considers low barrier an option

Forum in Maple Ridge honoured Teesha Sharma

Crews respond to another fire at Anita Place Tent City

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at camp on 223rd Street in Maple Ridge.

SRT’s Skookum in Battle of the Bands finals

The Nimbus Battle of the Bands takes place at The Roxy on Mar. 4

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

DriveBC says that both directions are impacted, delaying travel as far back as Surrey

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

