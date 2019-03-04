5 to start your day

Racist graffiti at Langley school, home invasion in Abbotsford, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories in the Lower Mainland for Monday, March 4.

1. Students likely responsible for racist slogans at Langley school, police say

Someone had scrawled hateful message on the outside of Topham Elementary. See more >

2. Shot fired as four men flee after home invasion in Abbotsford

A man and woman were at home when the men forced their way inside, produced a gun, and demanded money and drugs. See more >

3. Judge orders Surrey family to pay for autistic son’s government care

The teenager, who is six feet two inches tall and weighs 220 lbs., does not speak and uses an app on an iPad to communicate. See more >

4. Mayor asks province for $60 million to address costs of Maple Ridge homeless camp

The long-standing Anita Place tent city is closed, after authorities enforced a court order to evacuated it over safety concerns. Three fires and multiple explosions have rocked the camp in recent days. See more >

5. VIDEO: Langley girl invents better way to ship chicks

This Grade 7 student has applied to patent her design and preparing to make a pitch to at the BC Tech Summit next week for a $5,000 prize. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter