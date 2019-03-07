5 to start your day

Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment blaze, social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge and more

Anita Place Tent City was evacuated March 2 upon orders of the fire commissioner. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories Thursday Mar. 7.

1. Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“Over the past months, there was an erosion of trust between my office and specifically my former principal secretary and the former minister of justice and attorney general,” Trudeau said this morning in Ottawa. See more >

2. Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment blaze

Crews arrived to the scene at around 11 p.m., and reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a third-floor suite. See more >

3. Social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson had asked for the plan to be ready by this Friday, or the province would proceed on its own, including plans for a supportive housing complex. See more >

4. Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Martin Weigelt, 52, is alleged to have broken into Eva and Company Wigs on West Broadway in Vancouver in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2018, police said Wednesday. See more >

JUST IN: Remember when 150 wigs were stolen that were meant for BC Children’s Hospital? Guy charged in relation to the break-and-enter: Martin Weight, 52. Via @VancouverPD. — Laura Baziuk (@LauraBaziuk) March 6, 2019

5. Vancouver man, 18, accused of multi-city crime spree

It’s alleged Jeevan Johal Saepan robbed a driver of a vehicle in Surrey, then causing a hit-and-run collision with a police vehicle in Burnaby. Police said he then drove to Coquitlam where he allegedly shot at another vehicle. See more >

