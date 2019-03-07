Anita Place Tent City was evacuated March 2 upon orders of the fire commissioner. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment blaze, social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories Thursday Mar. 7.

1. Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“Over the past months, there was an erosion of trust between my office and specifically my former principal secretary and the former minister of justice and attorney general,” Trudeau said this morning in Ottawa. See more >

2. Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment blaze

Crews arrived to the scene at around 11 p.m., and reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a third-floor suite. See more >

3. Social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson had asked for the plan to be ready by this Friday, or the province would proceed on its own, including plans for a supportive housing complex. See more >

4. Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Martin Weigelt, 52, is alleged to have broken into Eva and Company Wigs on West Broadway in Vancouver in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2018, police said Wednesday. See more >

5. Vancouver man, 18, accused of multi-city crime spree

It’s alleged Jeevan Johal Saepan robbed a driver of a vehicle in Surrey, then causing a hit-and-run collision with a police vehicle in Burnaby. Police said he then drove to Coquitlam where he allegedly shot at another vehicle. See more >

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Pitch made to sponsor competition course at Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake

Donor wants to give $10,000 to rebuild, in return for naming rights

Pitt Meadows upset in first round at provincials

Marauders lose opener to Arygle 85-69

Snowing again in Maple Ridge

Forecast to end by midnight but could return Thursday

Westview grad paints NBA star during professional basketball’s All-Star weekend

Sophia Mitchell is a member of Artrageous, an artistic troupe based out of New Mexico

Social housing plan underway in Maple Ridge

Council given Friday deadline by minister

Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Surrey, Vancouver submit final proposal to launch driverless shuttles

The two cities hope to share $50M in prize money in the ‘Smart Cities’ traffic infrastructure challenge

Giants blank Blazers 5-0 for fifth straight win

Vancouver team move to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

