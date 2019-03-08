5 to start your day

Mounties are investigating an incident that left a woman with serious injuries at UBC Thursday. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 8.

1. Mounties probe assault at UBC that left a woman with serious injuries

Mounties at UBC’s main Vancouver campus were called to the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing building on the university’s main complex just after 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon in the building’s basement. See more >

2. Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove is demanding action and answers from Fraser Health after two patients were discharged from Surrey Memorial Hospital and transported by taxi to a Chilliwack homeless shelter. See more >

3. VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper was posted to Reddit Thursday. See more >

4. ‘Global feminism’ takes main stage on International Women’s Day

Annie Lennox has a sweet dream — that the world will embrace the term global feminism and continue to push for the advancement of women’s rights around the globe. See more >

5. KimXo looks ahead to top spring go-to items in latest Fashion Friday

Kim Appelt knows some of the trends that are coming out this season might seem hard to master, such as tie-dye. See more >