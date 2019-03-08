5 to start your day

Mounties are investigating an incident that left a woman with serious injuries at UBC Thursday. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Chilliwack mayor alleged Fraser Health taxied homeless from Surrey, it’s International Women’s Day and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 8.

1. Mounties probe assault at UBC that left a woman with serious injuries

Mounties at UBC’s main Vancouver campus were called to the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing building on the university’s main complex just after 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon in the building’s basement. See more >

2. Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove is demanding action and answers from Fraser Health after two patients were discharged from Surrey Memorial Hospital and transported by taxi to a Chilliwack homeless shelter. See more >

3. VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper was posted to Reddit Thursday. See more >

4. ‘Global feminism’ takes main stage on International Women’s Day

Annie Lennox has a sweet dream — that the world will embrace the term global feminism and continue to push for the advancement of women’s rights around the globe. See more >

5. KimXo looks ahead to top spring go-to items in latest Fashion Friday

Kim Appelt knows some of the trends that are coming out this season might seem hard to master, such as tie-dye. See more >

Innovation: Empowered to understand health care choices

City of Maple Ridge Innovation in Emerging Cities forum April 2

Letter: We should thank B.C. Hydro crews

‘Crews are out there in the worst of weather.’

Maple Ridge athletes part of record medal haul at Games

Jennifer Gilligan medalled with Team BC in hockey

Pitt Meadows firefighters honour their best

Night for recognition of long and exemplary service

Current location best for fire hall

Pitt Meadows fire hall will be rebuilt on multiple levels

Aboriginal students Ignite at Westview

Connecting with culture and community in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

