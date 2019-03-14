Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said Wednesday that Maple Ridge’s latest plan to house the dozens at a homeless encampment doesn’t cut it. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Chilliwack trustees debate school dress code, housing minister rejects Maple Ridge housing plan and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Mar. 14.

1. West Vancouver school top public school in Fraser Institute’s ranking

The report card ranks 955 public and private elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators that are derived from the province-wide Foundation Skills Assessment results, according to a new release issued Thursday. See more >

2. Modesty, discrimination focal debate as Chilliwack school board looks to create dress code

The board was strictly divided on thoughts on students’ clothing, and some trustees made claims that others were pushing an “ideology.” See more >

3. B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Government moves to put the brakes on B.C.’s urban housing costs are taking hold and are about to produce the biggest drop in residential construction since 2009, Central 1 Credit Union says in its latest forecast. See more >

4. Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Police officers spotted the driver shortly after the incident, and once approached police said the driver “rolled down the window and handed over the keys to the vehicle.” See more >

5. Housing minister rejects Maple Ridge’s plan to house Anita Place homeless

The city’s social housing plan called for the expansion of the temporary modular housing complex on Royal Crescent to accommodate residents of Anita Place Tent City. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Israel deploys ‘zombie lights’ for mobile-obsessed walkers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Julia Chiasson will be a junior counsellor and role model at The War Amps 2019 B.C. Child Amputee seminar in Richmond

Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

UPDATE: Burnett St. considered as housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis.

Pitt Meadows needs help with flood protection

Fraser Basin Council says dikes are inadequate as risk increases

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

5 to start your day

Chilliwack trustees debate school dress code, housing minister rejects Maple Ridge housing plan and more

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Most Read