Police service pups Lager and Lugg were at RCMP headquarters on Monday to help launch this year’s Name the Puppy contest. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

IIO BC probe arrest at Surrey vigil for mosque shooting, Maple Ridge closes homeless evacuation centre and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 19.

1. Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at Surrey vigil arrested

BC RCMP said the man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at a prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings on Sunday. See more >

2. ‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on Delta farm

We are learning more details about a trafic death of a toddler last week. Delta deputy fire chief Brad Wilson confirmed a lare tractor tire fell on the girl. See more >

3. Maple Ridge’s tent city evacuation shelter closing

An evacuation centre housing many of those who were faced with an injunction at Anita Place Tent City closed Monday, forcing 30 people to pack up and leave. See more >

4. BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, said debit cards are not accepted at vehicle ticket booths because “it would slow down the point-of-sale with customers having to input their PINs (personal identification numbers).” See more >

5. RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

The RCMP wants their help for this year’s Name the Puppy contest. Thirteen German shepherd puppies will be born this year at the police dog training centre in Innisfail, Alta. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Archie comic characters Betty, Veronica and FP Jones visit Victoria 23 years apart

Just Posted

Pets: FIV – highly misunderstood

The Feline Immunodeficiency Virus is a retrovirus that affects approximately 2.5 to… Continue reading

Maple Ridge’s tent city evacuation shelter closing

Becomes a night refuge only, then shuts for good March 31

Maple Ridge roads getting rehab

Construction season starting soon

BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

Debit accepted for foot passengers, on-board purchases for all vessels

Former Maple Ridge resident in Sonic Boom Music Fest

Aaron Graham will be featured at the upcoming Sonic Boom Music Festival

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

5 to start your day

IIO BC probe arrest at Surrey vigil for mosque shooting, Maple Ridge closes homeless evacuation centre and more

‘The whole city has changed:’ B.C. woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Trudeau condemns hateful, ‘toxic segments’ of society after New Zealand shooting

Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years

Air Canada grounds its Boeing Max 8s until at least July 1 to provide certainty

Airlines around the world have been working to redeploy their fleets since their Max 8s were grounded last week

Budget to tout Liberal economic record, provide distraction from SNC furor

This is the Liberal government’s fourth and final budget before the election

Horvat scores 16 seconds into OT as Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-2

Pettersson sets rookie scoring record for Vancouver

Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

The last big earthquake was 70 years ago in Courtenay

Most Read