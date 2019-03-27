5 to start your day

13-year-old killed in Coquitlam crash that involved five kids, three dead in South Surrey crash and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 27.

1. Three dead in South Surrey crash, IHIT investigating

Speaking at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon, Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said while the investigation is still in its early stages, police believe there is no continued risk to the safety of the community. See more >

2. 13-year-old killed in Coquitlam crash that involved five kids

RCMP say they will be reviewing dash-cam video to help determine the cause of the crash. Impairment and distraction do not appear to have been factors. Both drivers are cooperating. See more >

3. BC Ferries boat hits the dock in Langdale, no injuries

The vessel crashed into a dock at the Langdale terminal, causing suspension of sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay. See more >

4. Stranger climbs onto second-storey Abbotsford patio and lights fire in barbecue

The first thing the family noticed when they rushed toward their patio was that the living room window was smashed and a man was “babbling and yelling, not making sense, acting wild.” See more >

5. Mystery plane wakes up Langley residents

On March 22 and 23, residents began calling the Langley RCMP about a plane that had been circling for some time. See more >

Just Posted

Fraser Health working on measles immunization plan

No cases in the health authority

Maple Ridge senior wants more funding for Better at Home program

The United Way program provides services to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home

Incident occurred March 11 near Golden Ears elementary.

UPDATED: Police investigating body found in Maple Ridge park

Woman’s body discovered early Friday near Lougheed Highway

Letter: Guard-to-inmate ratio ‘big problem’

‘Corrections helps offenders in custody and the community learn better ways’

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Port Coquitlam is second B.C. city to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

The city unanimously approved amendments for more strict conditions when renovating units

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

Most Read