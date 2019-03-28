5 to start your day

Police ID three found dead in South Surrey crash, Chilliwack RCMP officer charged and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, March 28.

1. Mother, two sons ID’d as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion, under the Highway 99 overpass, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a badly damaged grey sedan, debris scattered across the road, and the three bodies. See more >

2. Chilliwack RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Const. Yannick Leblanc faces one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act for the incident on March 30, 2018 while the officer was on duty. See more >

3. Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Once at the SPCA branch, Cozzy was discovered to have “road rash” and soft tissue damage. X-rays determined that he also had a broken right femur, requiring surgery. See more >

4. Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Langley trailer park

The lot has about 10 to 12 residents, according to residents. The actual owner of the property is apparently an absentee landlord. See more >

5. OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

In a statement, the Correctional Service of Canada says it “is in the early stages of exploring overdose prevention sites as another harm-reduction measure option for inmates.” See more >

Tossed beer can takes B.C. conservation officers to unlicensed guns

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Cozzy will spend six weeks in a foster home

Coin-free period products campaign in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows woman pushing to have free dispensers installed across the City

Fraser Health working on measles immunization plan

No cases in the health authority

Maple Ridge senior wants more funding for Better at Home program

The United Way program provides services to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

