5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor Robert Vagramov. (Black Press Media files)

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, March 29.

1. ‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

A young man identified by neighbours of a South Surrey home as one of the three people dead following a crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion Tuesday morning left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy. See more >

2. Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Robert Vagramov says he plans to fight the charge in court, and preparing a legal defence will require his full attention, so he has decided to take a leave of absence starting Friday. See more >

3. Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people were injured – two seriously – when a 74-year-old De Havilland Dragon Rapide crashed shortly after takeoff during the 2018 Abbotsford Airshow. See more >

4. Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up. In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire Thursday. See more >

5. WATCH: Fashion Fridays talks Spring wardrobe inspirations

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is talking about the end of the snow and the beginning of the sun and flowers. See more >

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

